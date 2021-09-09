The telecommunication services in Katsina state on Thursday, September 9, have been reportedly shut down

According to the report, at least 13 local government areas were affected by the new development in the state

Governor Masari had threatened that the telecommunications would be shut down due to the ongoing security operations against bandits in the northwest

Katsina - A report by Daily Trust indicates that telecommunication services have been shut down in Katsina state.

Legit.ng gathered that at least 13 local government areas are affected by the development which may not be unconnected with the ongoing security operations against bandits in the northwest.

A report says that the phone network has been shut down in Katsina state. Credit: Bello Masari

According to the report, the affected LGAs are Sabuwa, Faskari, Dandume, Batsari, Danmusa, Kankara, Jibia, Safana, Dutsin-Ma and Kurfi that are on the fringes of the Ruggu forest where most of the bandits are hiding.

The report also added other three include Funtua, Bakori and Malumfashi, adding that this comes a few days after the National Communications Commission (NCC) denied a plan to shut down telecom sites in Katsina.

The NCC had refuted a trending social media story claiming that the commission had ordered telecom service providers to shut down their sites in Katsina.

In a statement, the director-general (media), Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, had said the executive vice-chairman/CEO of NCC, Prof. Umar Dambatta, had spoken to the state government on the matter where he said the story was false.

The NCC VC/CEO added that the purported letter trending in the social media was a cloned version of the one sent to Zamfara state, where there is a total shutdown of telecom sites.

NCC had issued a directive to telecom operators to shut down their services in the neighbouring Zamfara State as from September 3, to enable security agencies to carry out required operations in relation to the pervasive security challenges.

Governor Masari threaten to shut down telecoms services in Katsina

Sahara Reporters also reports the Katsina state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, said his administration is considering the need to shut down telecoms services in some local government areas as part of fresh measures to contain banditry in the state.

The governor disclosed this on Monday while inaugurating a committee on monitoring and enforcement of security challenges (containment) order he recently signed at the Government House.

Masari, also announced the ban of commercial mobile phone charging points in 19 out of 34 LGA, saying, “We believe it’s also an area that is helping the bandits to acquire means of communication.”

