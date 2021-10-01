Ntombifuthi Mchunu would not let life get in the way of her dreams and worked at KFC for four years to pay for her studies

Sharing the exciting news online Ntombifuthi wrote that after a lot of hard work and dedication she is finally a qualified nurse

Her friends and family shared her excitement when they flooded her social media post with congratulatory messages

Ntombifuthi Mchunu's grass to grace story is truly an inspiring one. The young woman worked tirelessly at KFC for four years to pay for her studies to become a qualified nurse.

Ntombifuthi Mchunu finally realised her dream of becoming a nursing graduate. Her journey serves as an inspiration to many. Image: Ntombifuthi Maka-Spheh Mchunu

Your background does not matter

Now, Ntombifuthi has realised her dream after becoming a qualified nurse.

"It is true that in life if you want to achieve something it doesn't matter where you came from".Mchunu told Briefly News in an exclusive interview with Thomo Nkgadima.

She celebrated her achievement on social media when she posted:

"Four and half years later from KFC team member to a professional nurse. It's possible".

Ntombifuthi said:

"It takes hard work and dedication for someone to achieve what I have achieved. I was very consistent. It was not easy to study while I worked but I knew what I wanted to achieve.

"This is a lesson to those who overlook people that work at retail stores and think they are not educated"

Social media was abuzz with comments on her post as Mzansi congratulated the nurse.

Bonga Ngwane Ka Nkomo wrote:

"Congratulations Ntombi. We need people like you in our communities to encourage our kids."

Slindile Beryl commented:

"Well done babe. I know it wasn't easy but you made it."

Siwe Mchunu was beaming with pride and wrote:

"I'm so proud of you sisi wami."

