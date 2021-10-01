Lady Finally Succeeds in Life After Working As Waitress for Years to Pay School Fees, Many Praise Her
- Ntombifuthi Mchunu would not let life get in the way of her dreams and worked at KFC for four years to pay for her studies
- Sharing the exciting news online Ntombifuthi wrote that after a lot of hard work and dedication she is finally a qualified nurse
- Her friends and family shared her excitement when they flooded her social media post with congratulatory messages
Ntombifuthi Mchunu's grass to grace story is truly an inspiring one. The young woman worked tirelessly at KFC for four years to pay for her studies to become a qualified nurse.
Your background does not matter
Now, Ntombifuthi has realised her dream after becoming a qualified nurse.
"It is true that in life if you want to achieve something it doesn't matter where you came from".Mchunu told Briefly News in an exclusive interview with Thomo Nkgadima.
I can never troll you: Actress Nnaji Charity apologises for her statement on Mercy's success before BBNaija
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
She celebrated her achievement on social media when she posted:
"Four and half years later from KFC team member to a professional nurse. It's possible".
Ntombifuthi said:
"It takes hard work and dedication for someone to achieve what I have achieved. I was very consistent. It was not easy to study while I worked but I knew what I wanted to achieve.
"This is a lesson to those who overlook people that work at retail stores and think they are not educated"
Social media was abuzz with comments on her post as Mzansi congratulated the nurse.
Bonga Ngwane Ka Nkomo wrote:
"Congratulations Ntombi. We need people like you in our communities to encourage our kids."
Slindile Beryl commented:
"Well done babe. I know it wasn't easy but you made it."
Siwe Mchunu was beaming with pride and wrote:
"I'm so proud of you sisi wami."
A Nigerian lady turned a taxi driver
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 22-year-old lady, Lucia Osamo, revealed that she became a taxi driver because she could not afford N5,000 to register for JAMB.
In an exclusive interview with Legit TV’s Temitope Wuraola, she said that she sometimes gets hit on by some of her male customers who would say that she is too pretty to be doing her kind of work.
Narrating one of her experiences with a female customer, she said when she showed up, the lady asked where the original driver is.
Source: Legit