Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Whitemoney recently had a conversation with Angel where he talked to her about the essence of love

The young man noted that Angel and Saskay are age mates but Angel moves differently because she did not have parental love

Whitemoney on analyzing her said the fact that she taught herself everything she knows does not mean it will take her places

Big Brother Naija finalist, Whitemoney is known to drop golden nuggets in the house and this time, he had words of wisdom for Angel.

In a video sighted on Instagram, the young man pointed out the importance of love to Angel and explained why she has to unlearn the things she taught herself.

Whitemoney says Angel needs love Photo credit: @whitemoney_/@bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

You need love more than anyone

Whitemoney capitalized on the fact that Angel did not have parental love which made her teach herself the things she does as a young adult.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The young man noted that she needs love more than anyone in the house even though she is smart, beautiful and intelligent.

Whitemoney continued that there are things Angel says and does that look normal to her but makes no sense to every other person.

He noted that Angel teaching herself how to live life does not mean that she does not need to learn new things and let bad habits go.

According to Whitemoney, he decided to advise his fellow finalist because she did not come from a place of love and whoever she allows to love her doesn't have to be romantic.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

catalyst1434:

"Wise and kind words. You will be a great 1st runner up. Liquorose for the mula. Her deeds are supreme."

aizbag:

"This Guy. Mehn, o deep."

queen_figurejay:

"White is telling her fact but see the way she's looking at him, nawa for this girl sha."

bbromance09

"She is just scared of being vulnerable ,she likes Cross, and she doesn't want to admit. You can't cruise with the heart. Thanks White money, she will be fine."

ro_semary4019:

"Whitemoney knows everything that she was doing all along in the house and he did the best to advising her God bless you man."

Pere and Angel discuss Whitemoney being a pretender

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Angel and Pere had a conversation about one of the fans' favourites in the house, Whitemoney, while they were in the white room.

While their status remained unknown to them in the white room, they talked about Whitemoney's not too straightforward character and how he likes to portray himself as a nice person in front of everyone.

According to them, Whitemoney has a deceptive character that is not easy to detect.

Source: Legit