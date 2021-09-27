BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemates, Pere and Angel had a conversation in the white room about their colleague, Whitemoney, not being a straightforward person

Despite how uncertain their situation was, they spoke about Whitemoney not being trustworthy as he always acts nice in front of everyone

Fans on the reality show commented on Pere and Angel's opinions about Whitemoney and suggested that the game is about to be more interesting

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Angel and Pere had a conversation about one of the fans' favourites in the house, Whitemoney, while they were in the white room.

Pere and Angel speak about Whitemoney not being straightforward. Credit: @peregbiri @theangelibsmith @whitemoney

Queen Nini and Saga were evicted on the last eviction show but Pere and Angel were asked to leave the house but not the show and report to the white room.

While their status remained unknown to them in the white house, they spoke about Whitemoney's not too straightforward character and how he likes to portray himself as a nice person in front of everyone.

According to them, Whitemoney has a deceptive character that is not easy to detect.

Angel said:

"There is something about whitemoney, it just flipped, I could see clearer I'm not saying he is a bad person but he is not real.

"I noticed it on the 7th week, I told Queen during our conversation when Whitemoney said he kissed JMK, she said he is a trustworthy person, I said I don't know about that but something about him is off and my intuitions are never wrong."

Pere said he knew about Whitemoney's antics earlier and told Maria about it when the second wildcard was revealed. According to him, he is not an all-around nice person.

Watch their conversation below;

Fans reactions

A couple of fans have reacted to Angel and Pere's opinion about Whitemoney and picked their sides.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Tamtummynice:

"That is what they call game find out who is this person, know his strategy and knock him out of his game but all of una failed to get him now you are saying his somehow."

Osesusifrancisca

"So nobody loves WM in that house nawaooo."

Ekongema:

"She wants pere to fight with Whitemoney or what?"

Chidinas:

"If Pere comes back to the house he will look for something to do to Whitemoney to try and upset him. I knew it that Pere was playing a serious game with Whitemoney to puch him into something. Now it's out."

Kevin_faash:

"Envy, jealousy and negativity kill una gossips there they cant get close to whitemoney e pain them they have to hustle back their way into the game."

Angel blasts Pere

Biggie put the housemates on the edge when Nini disappeared from the house through a secret door leaving them disturbed.

In the process of their search, Pere proposed theories and asked questions and Angel found his acts annoying.

The young lady noted that she had mentioned earlier that the joke being played on them was no longer funny and if accusatory fingers should be pointed, it should be directed towards Pere.

Angel asked if anyone was having fun and warned Pere whom she called a fool not to try rubbish with her.

Source: Legit