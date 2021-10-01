Malam Uba Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central at the upper chamber, has hailed Nigerian troops over the fight against insurgency

The senator in his independence day message said Nigeria cannot resume normal movement and normal business

Sani, however, urged Nigerians to keep their faith and persevere as the key impediment to their continued progress

Kaduna, Kaduna - The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the Senate, Malam Uba Sani, has commended the efforts of the gallant Nigerian troops fighting to secure the nation.

Legit.ng's regional in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, said that this year's independence anniversary is a solemn one as the country is at war with elements who are determined to reverse the progress made as a nation and as a people.

Senator Uba Sani has said that a big push is on to degrade agents of instability in Nigeria. Credit: Uba Sani.

Source: Facebook

In a message to commemorate the 61st independence anniversary, Senator Uba noted that unless these forces of retrogression are decimated, Nigeria cannot resume normal movement and normal business.

He said:

"Our governments and security forces have turned the heat on the criminal elements. They are on the run. They are being steadily demystified. With sustained operations, stability and peace will be restored."

He said that Nigeria's biggest challenge remains the forging of a Nigerian nation as he lamented that the nation's failure to effectively manage its differences which is what retrogressive forces have been exploiting to "put a knife" in what holds it together.

Senator Uba added:

"They have come in different forms; insurgency, banditry, secession, kidnapping. They have destroyed many communities. They have wasted lives. They have destroyed the people's means of livelihood. They are mindless. They are evil. But their days are numbered."

Saluting the people of Kaduna central senatorial zone, the senator said he remained fully committed to their welfare and progress urging them to keep their faith and persevere as the key impediment to their continued progress, which is banditry, is being frontally tackled.

He further stated:

"I urge Nigerians to give total support to the security agencies in the ongoing operations across the country. Credible intelligence is key to a successful operation. We must remain vigilant and contribute our quota towards securing our communities. We must initiate community dialogues in order to build sustainable peace in our communities. No development is possible in an environment where peace is in short supply.

"I commend Governor Nasir El-Rufai for the measures he is taking to checkmate criminal elements in Kaduna state. Let us support him fully. The full weight of the law and the might of the State is being brought to bear on the boastful criminal elements. They are gasping for breath. Our communities and people will breathe properly again.

"I join my dear compatriots and well-wishers across the globe in thanking the Almighty God for sustaining our country for the past 61 years. We have made a lot of progress. We have missed many opportunities. We have faced huge challenges. But we are undeterred. We are a resilient people; highly resourceful, innovative, hard-working, and forward-looking."

