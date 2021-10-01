Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, October 1, said that his administration has achieved greatly in the last six years

Buhari said his government has been able to solve some of the problems he inherited from his predecessors in office

According to him, his achievements have surpassed what Jonathan, Yar'Adua and Obasanjo achieved while in office

Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has boasted that no government since the return of democracy in 1999 has done what his administration has done in six years.

Legit.ng reports that the president said this on Friday, October 1, in his nationwide broadcast to Nigerians to mark the nation’s 61st Independence.

President Muhammadu Buhari said that no govt since 1999 has done what he has done in six years. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan were Buhari’s predecessors.

According to him, a lot has been achieved in the last six years of his administration on many fronts.

He said his critics misdiagnose incremental progress as stagnation.

He said:

“Since coming to power, this administration has tackled our problems head-on in spite of the meagre resources.

"No government since 1999 has done what we have done in six years to put Nigeria back on track. We shall continue to serve the country: listen to all and protect our democracy and country."

