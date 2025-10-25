Senator Barau Jibrin revealed the National Assembly reviewed 69 bills including 55 state creation and 278 local government requests

Barau said the legislature worked to deliver reforms that reflect Nigerians’ aspirations and deepen democratic governance

The Deputy Senate President urged lawmakers to act with unity and patriotism during the sensitive constitution review process

FCT, Abuja - The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has revealed that the National Assembly is currently reviewing 69 bills.

He noted further that this includes 55 requests for state creation, two boundary adjustment proposals, and 278 local government creation requests as part of the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

Jibrin Barau, the Deputy Senate President, discloses how many bills and proposals for state and local government creation are being considered. Photo credit: @barauijibrin/@SenateNGR

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the opening of a two-day joint retreat of the Senate and House Committees on Constitution Review in Lagos, Barau, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, said the legislature is determined to deliver a reform process that reflects the people’s aspirations.

“It has been a long journey engaging constituents, stakeholders, and interest groups across the country, which has culminated in these proposals before us,” Barau noted in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir.

Senate: Commitment to people-centred constitutional reforms

Barau assured that the National Assembly remains committed to delivering people-centred amendments and aims to transmit the first set of constitutional changes to state assemblies before the end of the year.

He emphasised that the review process was not merely procedural but aimed at deepening democracy and improving governance structures across all levels, Vanguard reported.

“Our goal is to ensure that these amendments address the genuine needs of Nigerians and strengthen our federal system,” he said.

Call for unity and patriotism among lawmakers

Barau Jibrin, Deputy Senate President, highlights the volume of bills, including state and local government creation proposals, under consideration. Photo credit: @SenateNGR

Source: Twitter

Acknowledging the sensitivity and complexity of constitutional amendments, the Deputy Senate President called for unity and open-mindedness among committee members, Daily Trust reported.

“We are seated here as one committee. There should be no ‘we’ and ‘them.’ Let us be guided by the interests of Nigerians,” Barau stated.

He also reminded lawmakers that their deliberations carry far-reaching implications for national cohesion, development, and democratic stability.

The ongoing review marks one of the most extensive efforts to amend Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution in recent years. The proposals for state and local government creation reflect widespread demands for greater administrative autonomy and equitable resource distribution across the country.

Senate confirms new INEC chiarman

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Senate has confirmed Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Legit.ng reports that this came on the heels of his successful screening at the National Assembly in Abuja.

The confirmation came after a rigorous two-hour session in which senators questioned the nominee on issues ranging from electoral reforms and policy implementation to institutional independence and the Electoral Act.

During the screening, Professor Amupitan assured lawmakers of his commitment to strengthening electoral integrity in Nigeria. He further pledged to work collaboratively with all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society groups, and security agencies, to ensure that future elections are conducted in line with international best practices.

Source: Legit.ng