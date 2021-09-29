President Buhari has expressed sadness the death of Dr. Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late former NAFDAC Director-General Prof Dora Akunyili

In his condolence message, the president said the perpetrators of the heinous act will face both the judgment of man and God

Akunyili, was killed by unknown assailants while on a trip to Anambra state to receive a posthumous award for his late wife

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family and friends of Dr Chike Akunyili, the widower of the late former Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Dora Akunyili following his gruesome death.

The husband to the late former information minister was murdered by gunmen, at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA of Anambra state on Tuesday, September 28.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness over the killing of Dr Chike Akunyili. Photo credit: Vanguard

The president on Wednesday, September 29, stated that Akunyili's killers will not go unpunished as they will definitely face the wrath of God and that of man.

Legit.ng gathers that the Nigerian leader mad this known in a statement shared on Facebook by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

While describin the tragic incident as inhuman, Buhari shared the pain of Akunyili's children, their families and friends whose lives will never remain the same after the reprehensible act.

Mourning the deceased, Buhari recalled fond memories of working with the late Dora Akunyili at the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).

He noted that Nigerians will never forget the memory of the amazon, who distinguished herself as a courageous, dependable and patriotic citizen.

The Nigerian leader enjoined security agencies and leaders of thought to work harder to bring an end to the violence being unleashed on innocent Nigerians.

Buhari's media aide names alleged murderers of late Chike Akunyili

According to Lauretta Onochie, a presidential media aide, late Chike Akunyili, the husband of Dora Akunyili, was killed by IPOB.

Onochie made this serious allegation on her Facebook page on Wednesday, September 29.

The presidential media aide added that the widower's security detail, a priest and his driver, were also murdered.

Governor Obiano places N20m bounty on killers of Dora Akunyili’s husband, others

Meanwhile, Governor Willie Obiano announced a N20 million reward for anyone who has useful information that can lead to the arrest of those behind the gruesome murder of Akunyili and other heinous attacks in Anambra state.

The Anambra governor made this known during his address posted on Facebook on Wednesday, September 29.

Obiano lamented that some armed persons have unleashed terror with sporadic attacks on innocent citizens in various parts of the state in the past few days.

