The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to the gruesome murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late Professor Dora Akunyili

The Igbo group says the violent attack is proof that the five eastern states in the country have come under serious threat

A representative of the organization, Amb Okey Emuche noted that the recent killings in the southeast call for deep concern

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that the five southeastern states have come under siege following the murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, husband of the late Professor Dora Akunyili, former minister of information.

The Igbo group said the killings in Anambra state in the last couple of days call for deep retrospection.

The Sun News reports that the secretary-general of the organisation, Ambassador Okey Emuche, said this in a statement on Wednesday, September 29, in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state during a prayer summit organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), southeast chapter to mark World Igbo Day.

The Ohaneze Ndigbo has reacted to the recent murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, says the southast is now under siege. Photo credit: Maymunah Garuba Kadiri

Emuche, who represented the president-general of the organisation, Professor George Obiozor, during the summit, called on Biafra agitators to take a pause in their agitations and understand what is confronting the Igbo nation, a report by Vanguard also indicates.

He said:

“We need to take a pause in the Igbo nation, we need to seek the face of God. We need to think about today, the Igbo nation is under siege with killings. A video was sent to me, the husband of the late Dr. Dora Akunyili, was brutally murdered. If you see the video, if you don’t hold yourself very well, you won’t be able to do anything.

President Buhari expresses sorrow as he mourns Late Dora Akunyili's husband

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with the family and friends of Dr Chike Akunyili, the widower of the late former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Dora Akunyili following his gruesome death.

The husband to the late former information minister was murdered by gunmen, at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA of Anambra state on Tuesday, September 28.

Legit.ng gathered that the president on Wednesday, September 29, stated that Akunyili's killers will not go unpunished as they will definitely face the wrath of God and that of man.

