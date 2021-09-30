A lovely video showing a reunion between two brothers has gone viral and melted hearts on social media

In the clip, a little boy dashed out of the hospital to give his elder brother a warm hug after being separated for many days

The little boy refuses to let go as both share the sweet moment in front of the hospital to the admiration of people around

Two brothers have melted hearts on social media after a video of their reunion emerged.

It is said that the brothers had been separated for several days.

The brothers hadn't set eyes on each other in days Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @goodnews_movement

In the video shared on Instagram by Goodnews Movement, the elder brother took a stand by the side of a hospital entrance as he waited for his little sibling.

In split seconds, the little brother stormed out of the hospital and gave his elder sibling a warm embrace.

The little one refused to end the moment as he held tightly onto his brother.

People present gushed and admired the love shared by the two brothers as they looked on.

The incident was said to have taken place in Brazil.

People gush

@melitamigale wrote:

"My brother would instead be bragging how he had a great time. God I need a zoom meeting with you. ❤️❤️"

@alisagracie stated:

"@almendarezmichael this was me since childhood…every time from when you moved away and deployed…I was always happy when you returned and so sad when you would leave again. I’m so happy your my neighbor ❤️"

@thesewyliecoyotes thought:

"This is only after a few days?? My kids probably wouldn't even notice if a brother was gone lol. This is super cute."

@gracebayer reacted:

"Seems the little brother was in the children’s hospital, poor baby ❤️ must have missed so much his brother."

@theintrovertedadvocate commented:

"Big brother did not rush the hug. Gave him all the time he needed. What tender souls. ❤️"

