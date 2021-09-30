In recent times, young Nigerians have made the news for showing gratitude for what many people would take for granted.

After finishing their one-year compulsory NYSC, the corps members went back to their families to appreciate them for how they have seen them through school.

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at four of such grateful hearts.

1. Esther Chidinma Oyekwe

Esther's story made many people emotional as it showed the sacrifice that often comes with love. Following the death of her father, Esther's brother dropped out of school for her.

The brother took the business route because he wanted Esther to have enough resources for a university education. As a recompense, Esther marched to his shop in the market and saluted him.

2. Winnie Jane

Earlier in the year, Jane went in her uniform to her father's workshop to thank him for all that he has done to see her through school.

In viral photos shared on Facebook, the lady could be seen assisting her father at his sawmill. She revealed that he used the business to fund her education

3. Esther Amarachi Igbo

After getting her certificate, Esther went to her mother's store by the roadside and wore her NYSC uniform.

She revealed that the woman was able to fund her education by selling food. The lady wished she is blessed enough to uplift her someday.

4. Dvoice Unusual

A Facebook user with the name Dvoice appreciated his mother who sold bread every day to support his education.

He joined her at her store and took pictures with her, posing with some of the bread she sells.

She paid her debt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman, Grace Egbinola, demonstrated a great virtue as she fulfilled a promise she made many decades ago.

In a message sent to Legit.ng by Grace's daughter, Toyin Egbinola, it was revealed that the 73-year-old woman finished from St Loius Secondary school on December 9, 1969.

Ever since she got the receipt of her debt in 1975, the woman held onto it with the strong vow that she would repay it someday.

