Nigerian philanthropist and businessman, Olakunle Churchill, has taken to social media to gush over his new wife

Churchill, who is also actress Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, posted a cute clip of him enjoying family time

The proud father was spotted eating eba and banga and noted that his wife, Rosy Meurer, has initiated him into the Warri way

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s former husband, Olakunle Churchill, is obviously enjoying family life with his new wife, Rosy Meurer, and their son.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the businessman shared a cute clip of himself having a bonding moment with his wife and son.

In the clip, Churchill was seen with his wife, Rosy, throwing morsels of ‘eba’ into the air and catching it as they prepared to eat it with Banga soup.

Olakunle Churchill says his wife has initiated him as he eats eba and banga like a Warri man. Photos: @olakunlechurchill

According to the philanthropist, it was his cheat day. He also noted that his wife has initiated him into eating the popular Warri delicacy.

In his words:

“Cheat day at this hour ♂️ Banga soup and eba. My wife has initiated me. #warri !!!!! #Area .”

See the cute clip below:

Social media users react

A number of internet users obviously cannot get enough of Churchill and his beautiful family and they took to his comment section to gush over them.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Cyril_lord1:

“Area!!!! I love my people ❤️ Na better wife you fine, love from Uk.”

Da_confesor:

“Am just feeling for that little cutie that will only eat his own from breastmilk.”

Princearinze1:

“Lovely family... it's good to marry someone that will gives u peace of mind.”

Oyetorofamily:

“Powerful couple.”

Laurittachris:

“ This is pure enjoyment o, look at how our baby Oladunni is watching . So cute.”

Shoniyi1:

“Chai.. C love and peace of mind.. God gat u egbon.”

Focus__1800:

“See oppression. Sir we know your plan ooooh.”

Fans react to photos of Olakunle Churchill with lookalike son

Olakunle Churchill is no doubt greatly enjoying fatherhood especially with his second son, King David.

Just recently, Churchill who was on a family outing with his wife and son took to his page to share series of adorable snaps and videos from the fun day.

The proud father made sure to flaunt his baby boy as he captured him in different adorable moments.

Churchill’s fans and colleagues could not help but gush over the heartwarming photos and videos. A number of them noted just how much of a striking resemblance the businessman shared with his son.

