Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, has continued to flaunt his second son on social media

The proud new father got fans talking after he shared new adorable photos and videos of his wife and lookalike son

Fans were in awe of Churchill’s resemblance with his son and noted that he did not need to do a DNA test

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, is no doubt greatly enjoying fatherhood especially with his second son, King David.

The businessman and philanthropist has been known to flaunt his baby boy on social media to the joy of fans.

Just recently, Churchill who was on a family outing with his wife and son took to his page to share series of adorable snaps and videos from the fun day.

Olakunle Churchill flaunts his lookalike son. Photos: @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

The proud father made sure to flaunt his baby boy as he captured him in different adorable moments.

See a photo below:

In another series of posts, little King David was seen chomping on a piece of chicken while amusing other onlookers over his level of concentration.

See the adorable clips and photos below:

Social media users react

Series of Olakunle Churchill’s fans and colleagues could not help but gush over the heartwarming photos and videos. A number of them noted just how much of a striking resemblance the businessman shared with his son.

Read some of their comments below:

Jossybabeee:

"Chai! See resemblance exactly like his papa Oluwa ku ise o."

Omenwa_1:

"This one na copy and paste ."

Annnkem:

"My papa born me❤️."

Ekiliciouss:

"This one Na my papa born me❤️."

Etinosaofficial:

"Abeg you no go sell your genes like this?? E too strong o."

Ucheogbodo:

"Copy n Paste ."

Ruggedybaba:

"Carbon copy ."

Classyamyy:

"Sir u no need to carry any of ur kids to DNA ohh.... u just vommit them for mouth ..."

Donfadiga1:

"No need for DNA strong blood ."

Nice one.

