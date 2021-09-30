A Danish artist pulled a fast one on a museum in Denmark by sending two blank canvases for an exhibition instead of real artworks after receiving $84,000 (N34,419,840) from them

Jens Haaning has disclosed that he decided to send the blank canvases which he titled Take the Money and Run because he wanted to send a message out

The artist was supposed to produce pieces of artworks about the future of labour in Denmark but sent pieces to call people's attention to artists' rights and conditions

An artist in Denmark, Jens Haaning, has done the unimaginable after a museum lent him $84,000 (N34,419,840) for an art exhibition.

Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg lent the artist the cash to create two pieces of art about the future of labour, CNN reports.

Jens Haaning titled the works of art Take the Money and Run. Photo credit: Kunsten Museum of Modern Art, Aalborg

What did Haaning do?

Haaning had previously used framed cash to represent the average annual salaries of an Austrian and a Dane, in euros and Danish krone respectively.

But this time around, instead of recreating the work for the art exhibition, the artist pocketed the money and sent two blank canvases to the museum.

Why did he do this?

Haaning said he kept the cash in the name of art. According to the artist, he had conceived the blank works of art as a protest against the pittance he received for inclusion in the show, New York Post reports.

The artist titled the artworks Take the Money and Run, explaining that it's about the working conditions of artists and their rights.

In a press release by Haaning, the artist said the artwork aimed at establishing more equitable norms within the art industry.

The press release read in part:

“The artwork is essentially about the working conditions of artists. It is a statement saying that we also have the responsibility of questioning the structures that we are part of. And if these structures are completely unreasonable, we must break with them.”

