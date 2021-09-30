BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, threw a talk-of-the-town party to celebrate her 28th birthday

The occasion which took place on September 29, played hosts to some important guests such as Don Jazzy, Charly Boy, Eniola Badmus, to name a few

Photos and videos of the buzzing event have made the rounds on social media and the guests appeared to have a great time

The month of September has had its fair share of glamourous events that shook the Nigerian social media space.

Latest on the list is BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke’s star-studded 28th birthday party.

The reality star clocked a new age on September 29, 2021, and hosted an array of VIP guests at her party.

The event took over the social media space as fans stayed glued to their screens to have a glimpse of the talk-of-the-town party.

Top Nigerian celebrities attend Mercy Eke's 28th birthday party. Photos: @goldmynetv, @anitajoseph8, @prettymikeoflagos

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mercy’s party already caused a buzz after she revealed that her birthday outfit alone cost a whopping N1.8 million.

The BBNaija 2019 winner’s party hosted guests from different parts of the entertainment industry including actors, musicians, influencers, fellow BBNaija stars and more.

Some of the guests to grace the occasion include Don Jazzy, Pretty Mike, Eniola Badmus, Bobrisky, Anita Joseph and hubby McFish and also some BBNaija stars such as Dorathy, Prince, Nengi, JMK, Jackie B, to mention a few.

Don Jazzy even had fans talking after he paid homage to the legendary singer, Charly Boy, by ‘kneeling down’ to greet him. Fans gushed at his humility.

See the video below:

See videos of past BBNaija housemates at Mercy’s party below:

Popular socialite and businessman, Pretty Mike, was also at the occasion and was made to sing the birthday song for the celebrant.

See the video below:

Mercy cuts her birthday cake. See the video below:

Guests start the money rain at Mercy’s party as they spray crisp naira notes. See the video below:

Nice one.

Mercy Eke buys 2nd house

Mercy Eke was lovingly celebrated by fans and colleagues who showered her with birthday wishes and prayers.

For most people, their birthday is an avenue to purchase luxury gifts and Mercy Eke stunned fans on social media with her gift.

The 28-year-old, like many other celebrities in recent times, purchased her second house in Lagos and took to her Instagram page with the announcement.

Mercy's fans did not let the day go by without showing up for her with their special gift. The entrepreneur was given a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School.

Source: Legit.ng