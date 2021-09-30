BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Mercy ‘Lambo’ Eke, clocked a year older on September 29 and hosted guests to a party

The reality show star had an array of celebrities as the occasion of her 28th birthday and made sure to look her best

Mercy finally unveiled her over N1.8 million birthday dress as she stepped into the venue of her birthday party

Big Brother 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, recently had social media buzzing over the occasion of her 28th birthday which held on September 29.

To mark the special event, the Pepper Dem star hosted an array of star-studded guests to her talk-of-the-town party.

Not stopping there, Mercy also made sure her outfit for the event was worthy enough to cause a buzz after revealing that she had spent N1.8 million on it.

Mercy Eke drops jaws as she unveils N1.8 million birthday dress. Photos: @official_mercyeke

As guests gathered at the venue, Mercy finally stepped into the place and unveiled her much-talked about birthday outfit.

The reality star rocked a lovely glittery pink dress with a thigh-high cut. The back of the dress was also made of a see-through material decorated with more glittery fabric.

Mercy complemented the look with a bare-faced makeup and her short and wavy hairstyle.

See videos of the moment Mercy stepped into her birthday venue below:

See another video of her birthday dress below:

Social media users react

Mercy’s dress unveiling was met with mixed reactions from fans after photos and videos of the outfit made the rounds on social media.

While a number of people thought it was a pretty dress, others wondered if it was the same outfit she bragged about spending N1.8 million on.

Read some of their comments below:

Auudreyofficiall:

"Her dress is lit ."

Latifachuks:

"The dress is so beautiful."

Victur08:

"Beautiful dress.... Mercy Eke ."

Iamtayyibah:

"So this is is. The million naira dress? Really? "

Ifysworld_:

"Lmao not people doubting price of her dress, y'all go price it or ask the designer and clear your doubts."

I.am.precious.99:

"To the clowns shouting is this the 1.8m dress, can't you see the hard stones on it. That cost a fortune to get. The quality alone speaks volume."

Hopelle121:

"Na the 1.8m dress be that."

Bunmola777:

"So this is the 1.8m dress? Disappointed I must say."

Interesting.

Mercy Eke buys 2nd house, fans gift her $10k Harvard Business School scholarship on 28th birthday

Mercy Eke was lovingly celebrated by fans and colleagues who showered her with birthday wishes and prayers.

For most people, their birthday is an avenue to purchase luxury gifts and Mercy Eke stunned fans on social media with her gift.

The 28-year-old like many other celebrities in recent times, purchased her second house in Lagos and took to her Instagram page with the announcement.

Mercy's fans did not let the day go by without showing up for her with their special gift. The entrepreneur was given a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School.

