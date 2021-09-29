After a week in New York, President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria along with his entourage

Presidential media adviser Femi Adesina has explained why Buhari and members of his entourage commenced isolation after the trip

The president's quarantine is in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines

President Muhammadu Buhari has been in isolation following his return from the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in compliance with the COVID-19 travel guidelines.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina confirmed the development to P.M News on Wednesday, September 29.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been in quarantine since his return to Nigeria after the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

According to Adesina, the president and aides who followed him to the U.S have been in COVID-19 quarantine since their return on Sunday, September 26.

This was made known following Buhari's absence at the Federal Executive Council meeting which Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over.

The presidential spokesman went on to note that Buhari's quarantine will end on Thursday, September 30.

President Buhari bids goodbye to New York after 76th UNGA

Recall that Buhari and members of the delegation, who travelled to New York on Sunday, September 19, returned to Nigeria on Sunday.

The Nigerian leader departed for Abuja after a susccessful outing at the 76th United Nations General Assembly. His departure was disclosed by the presidency in a post shared on Facebook by Buhari Sallau, personal assistant on broadcast media.

Buhari on Saturday, September 25, left for the JFK International Airport, New York, at 11 am (local time).

UN secretary-general gives President Buhari important assignment

Earlier, Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations urged President Buhari to use his leadership position to ensure stability in West Africa, in terms of democracy and good governance.

According to a statement by the spokesperson to the president, the UN secretary-general said this at a meeting with Buhari on Friday, at the 76th session of the United Nations general assembly (UNGA) taking place in New York.

Adesina added that the president also expressed commitment to supporting the UN “towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals”.

