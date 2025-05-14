The Nigerian currency has appreciated against the dollar in the official foreign exchange markets on Monday

The Central Bank of Nigeria's new data shows that the naira recorded a slight appreciation in the NAFEM window

The naira still has a long way to go for stability to occur in the official and unofficial FX markets

The Nigerian currency, the naira, has appreciated against the United States dollar in the official market.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria showed that the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) ended trading on Wednesday, May 14, at N1,596 per dollar.

Wednesday's exchange rate is a 0.04% depreciation for the naira compared to last Friday's exchange rate of N1,599.7.

Naira against pound, euro

It was a different outcome for the naira against the British pound sterling and the euro.

On Wednesday's forex trading session, the naira experienced a depreciation against major international currencies, continuing recent trends.

At the close of trading, the naira weakened against the pound sterling by N4.08, trading at N2,125.36 per £1.

This marks a decline from Tuesday's rate of N2,118.28 per £1.

Similarly, against the euro, the naira lost N6.56, closing at N1,790.37 per €1 compared to N1,783.87 per €1 on Tuesday.

Naira crashes against dollar at the black market

In the parallel market, the naira fell further against the dollar, forex traders confirmed on Wednesday.

Abudulahhi a trader told Legit.ng:

"We sold the dollar at N1,630/$1 on Wednesday, compared with the N1,618/$1 it was bought for. The euro traded between N1,795 and N1,810, while the British pound was exchanged at rates ranging from N2,130 to N2,155."

Snapshot of naira rates in the official market

Based on CBN published rates, here are the selling rates for the selected currencies as of May 14, 2025

CFA: N2.71

Chinese yuan/renminbi: N221.61

Danish krone: N239.97

Euro: N1,790.38

Japanese yen: N10.93

Saudi riyal: N425.68

South African rand: N87.42

Swiss franc: N1,903.55

Forex inflow into Nigeria

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed that remittance flows into the Nigerian economy rose by 9% to $20.98 billion, the highest level in five years under the current leadership of Olayemi Cardoso.

The apex bank said the last time remittances exceeded that level was in 2019, when they hit $23.80 billion.

The increase in remittances is good news for the CBN in its efforts to ensure adequate foreign exchange availability in the market.

World Bank’s data shows that Nigeria’s highest remittance inflow in the last 10 years was in 2018 at $24.31 billion, while the lowest was recorded in 2024 at $17.21 billion.

