Nigerian fathers who are civil servants will henceforth get the time to bond with their new-born babies

This is as the federal government has approved a two-week paternity leave for government workers

The decision was announced on Wednesday, September 29, during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in Abuja

The Nigerian government on Wednesday, September 29, approved a 14-day paternity leave for civil servants.

This was approved during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, The Cable reports.

The federal government said the leave will help fathers bond with their newborn babies (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Explaining the motive behind the decision, Folasade Yemi-Esan, head of the civil service of the federation, said paternity leave will allow fathers to bond with their newborn babies or adopted children.

Yemi-Esan stressed that it is vital for newborn or adopted babies to properly bond with their fathers.

Jubilation as federal government approves paternity leave for workers

Meanwhile, paternity leave had been approved for the staff of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) by the government.

Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy, made the announcement on Tuesday, March 9, in Abuja.

Pantami speaking at the presentation of NITDA’s employee-centric and scheme of service noted that the documents presented a holistic approach to the development of the agency and employees.

According to the minister, this also served as a veritable tool for making the agency more functional.

He said the new scheme also includes the introduction of compassionate leave, awards, staff homeownership loan, among other benefits.

