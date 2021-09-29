Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has called on the international community to partner with the federal government to enthrone credibility and integrity in its electoral process, saying Nigeria is too strategic for its challenges to be ignored.

Okowa made the call recently when he received the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, at Government House, Asaba.

He said that Nigerians were desirous for free and credible elections in 2023 and beyond, and urged the global community to lend its support as the country was important enough not to be allowed to be in crisis.

His words:

“The international community has a lot of role to play; we know that they are not going to be directly involved in the electioneering process but we also believe that in whatever way and manner they are able to have strong voice towards ensuring a credible process in the electioneering that will take place in 2023, the better for us.

“Nigeria is too important a nation to go into crisis and we know that any crisis in Nigeria will impact very negatively in our world today.

“To that extent, I believe that the global community has to have their eyes on Nigeria. Wherever they need to offer support to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), they should not hesitate to do so.

“Whatever they have to do through diplomacy also to truly help in partnership with the federal government to drive credible elections in 2023, we will appreciate it because a credible election in 2023 will obviously strengthen us as a people and as a nation.”

The governor stated that Delta had a warm working relationship with the British High Commission and assured that the state would remain committed to nurturing the relationship for the mutual benefits of both countries.

He identified unemployment as one of the factors responsible for insecurity in the country, but disclosed that his administration had invested heavily in entrepreneurship programmes for youths, women and the girl-child in the state.

Earlier, Laing had said that her delegation was in Delta in furtherance of the relationship between the British High Commission and the state government.

The envoy assured of the support and cooperation of the British Government in ensuring that there would be a free and credible electoral process in 2023.

