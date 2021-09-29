A touching video of singer Skiibii’s encounter with a group of school kids has stirred sweet reactions online

The singer while driving came across the little ones who were assisting a physically-challenged friend with his wheelchair

Skiibii stopped for a moment and rewarded the kids with cash gifts before he continued with his journey

Nigerian singer Skiibii has received accolades from social media users after he was sighted in a heartwarming video.

Apparently, the singer had come across a bunch of school kids while he was driving in the middle of a street.

Skiibii rewards school kids for helping their physically challenged friend push his wheelchair. Photo: @skiibii

Source: Instagram

The students were helping a physically challenged schoolmate with his wheelchair and their kindness seemed to have struck a chord in Skiibii’s heart.

The music star was forced to stop his car as he acknowledged the effort of the little ones and even rewarded them with some money to be shared among themselves.

Watch the video as sighted on social media below:

Social media users react

The singer's kind gesture stirred reactions from members of the online community and many heaped accolades on him.

Read some comments sighted below:

preshorsluxuryhair said:

"Kindness goes a long way."

kellysmenclothing___ said:

"Awwww, it’s the little things that matters the most."

taaooma said:

"Awwnnn … so cute."

moblack428 said:

"Some werey people go still complain he do video oo, learn from positive impact only , forget about the video."

bube_aji said:

"Awww God bless him.....but why can't the children speak English fluently?"

l.tobiloba said:

"Bless him. I’d actually drop them home, but such kind gesture in Nigeria can be dangerous."

Source: Legit