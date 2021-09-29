Cardi B has been trending on social media since snaps of her rocking an elegant outfit at the Paris Fashion Week surfaced online

The US superstar revealed that the costume she donned at the annual event was designed by Manfred Thierry Mugler

The rapper's followers have complimented their fave for looking good during the fashion extravaganza in France

Cardi B trended on social media after snaps of her slaying her outfit at the Paris Fashion Week surfaced online.

The US superstar rocked a Manfred Thierry Mugler costume at the event taking place in France. The stunner turned heads when she arrived at the annual fashion show.

Cardi B trended after snaps of her rocking a posh outfit at the Paris Fashion Week surfaced online. Image: @iamcardib

Source: UGC

Social media users have shared that their fave was one of their highlights at this year's fashion extravaganza.

Cardi took to her official Instagram account to reveal that the number she rocked was designed by Manfred Thierry Mugler.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Excited fans took to the music star's comment section on the photo-sharing app to praise Cardi B, who recently gave birth to her second baby, for "eating" the elegant outfit.

Check out some of their comments below:

@tickingmeawf said:

"She knew we were deprived from the MET. She’s really that girl."

@BHonestly2 wrote:

"Cardi’s so beautiful."

@cardistanb*tch1 commented:

"Oh baby she ate and left no crumbs."

@PatrickIsSmart1 wrote:

"The outfit look good, idk about that hair."

@tha_whytekyote said:

"Goddamn it, I actually like this look."

@bottombebe added:

"She knew we needed a MET look."

Cardi B and Offset welcome baby number 2 together

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Cardi B became a new mother after welcoming a second child with her husband, Offset.

The celebrity couple took to social media on September 6, 2021, to share the good news to the joy of fans.

Cardi B shared a photo of herself and Offset cradling their newborn as fans trooped to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Offset on the other hand also shared another photo of himself with his wife at the hospital as he cradled their son on his chest. He simply captioned the photo ‘Chapter 5’.

Source: Legit.ng