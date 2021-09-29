BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Boma Akpore, has continued to face trolling from his many detractors on social media

The reality star recently declared himself a king forever while replying one of his numerous trolls

According to Boma, in response to the troll, cowards can’t use their real pages to attack him

Just when many thought BBNaija star, Boma, had been forgotten by his many haters, the Shine Ya Eye star shared his DM from a trolling, showing that the backlash he has faced is far from over.

Boma became an unpopular housemate on the show after his antics with one of his married co-star, Tega. A number of people were displeased at the level of intimacy he had with a married woman.

Taking to his Instagram story, Boma posted a screenshot of a message he received from a hater who trolled him for his ‘doings’ with Tega.

BBNaija Boma's heated exchange with a troll. Photos: @bomaakpore

Source: Instagram

According to the detractor, Boma had called fans of the show hypocrites. The troll then blasted the housemate by calling him a fool for insulting fans. The faceless person added that he should have played another script instead of touching a married woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Boma reacts to being trolled

In response to the name calling, Boma who seemed unbothered by the insults laughed at the troll and called him a coward. According to him, the person didn’t have the guts to use their real page to attack him.

Not stopping there, the Shine Ya Eye housemate also hailed himself a king forever.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Social media users react

It wasn't long before Boma's exchange with the troll went viral on social media and it was trailed with mixed reactions. While some people said the housemate had faced enough trolling and it needed to stop, others noted that he was going to face backlash for a long time.

Read some of their comments below:

Patrashakes90:

"This Boma suppose dey hide himself !"

Mabel_oma21:

"One thing I like about this whole thing is that no be only Tega wey dem dey drag Boma dey feel the heat too."

Tifeh_bodyfit:

" Nigerian no dey gree forgive person."

Tildastores:

"Most of you here, fornicates and commits adultery everyday.. yet you re all good at pointing fingers... E Never do una.... hypocrites!"

Ekinadese_suga:

"Boma never see anything, he will be dragged till next year ."

Wendy_adamma:

"King of Tega kingdom."

Nawa o.

There was no intercourse - Boma speaks on 'doings' with Tega on BBNaija show

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Boma Akpore, has once again cleared the air about some misconceptions trailing his relationship in the house with married ex-housemate, Tega Dominic.

The former Shine Ya Eyes housemate in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng’s Abisola Alawode opened about one of the controversial issues that has caused him a lot of backlash from fans of the show.

On allegations of sleeping with her, Boma maintained that people are only jumping on assumptions of what they think happened under the duvet.

The ex-housemate gave assurances that he and Tega only kissed, cuddled and never went all the way to have actual intercourse.

Source: Legit