Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu recently had a viral exchange on social media with one of his followers

The rich banker’s attention was drawn to the post made by the fan about being adopted as one of his children

Tony Elumelu’s response to the fan went viral on social media, and it triggered reactions from more netizens

Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu’s reaction to a fan who wants to be his child is making headlines on social media.

It is no news that the banker and philanthropist has attracted many people to his lifestyle, which he often showcases on social media. A number of fans have been known to lobby for a spot in his family on social media.

Just recently, an X user, identified as Elumelu Banana, responded to an online question about what would be the perfect gift for them at their age.

Nigerians speak as Tony Elumelu reacts to fan's adoption request. Photos: @tonyoelumelu

Without hesitation, the X user stated that his perfect gift would be getting adoption papers to become a member of Tony Elumelu’s family. He wrote:

“Adoption documents to Tony Elumelu’s family.”

Tony Elumelu reacts to fan’s tweet

The X user’s tweet soon drew the attention of Tony Elumelu himself, and the billionaire businessman responded to it.

The 62-year-old chairman of the United Bank of Africa (UBA) who reportedly has a set of twins and a set of triplets, wondered how he could adopt more kids after already having seven biological ones. He wrote:

“Looool. With 7 children, can I add more?”

Reactions as Tony Elumelu speaks about fan’s adoption request

Tony Elumelu’s online exchange with the X user who wanted to get adopted by him made the rounds on social media and it raised interesting comments from many Nigerians. Read some of what they had to say below:

Emeka_ said:

“What a humble man. At least we can always be a child of God, worth more than anything in this world 😎.”

Rida_yakubu said:

“Rich man said 7 is much poor man dey number 12 😂.”

O_y_e_b_a said:

“Mind you he will still frame the reply e no easy.”

Datii_udi wrote:

“Make the person reply “Yes” and he might get the deal 😂.”

Wesleywezt said:

“God shaa bless this elumelu wella ….only him na billionaire, only him get sets of twins, only him still get triplets….na too tap from am ooo.”

Iamroywealthjnr said:

“And this person go get papa 😂. No mata wat as a father hustle 😂.”

__cumi_the1 said:

“If he open border to adoption, we will bring that gate down 😂😂😂😂.”

Shadesof_udee wrote:

“You can ooo, make sef I for like apply. My real dad is in heaven. 🤲🏾😂”

Tavijo01 said:

“Just create space for a bouncy baby girl sir 😫.”

Kasemfonabasi said:

“If you close your eyes fast fast sir, you’ll see there’s no difference between 7 and 8😭.”

Nigerians react as Tony Elumelu speaks about fan's adoption request. Photo: @tonyoelumelu

