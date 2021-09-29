BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Pere, recently had his fans jubilating after winning one of the biggest prizes on the reality show

The lucky housemate won a brand new car during the Iron Fisher challenge after being the fastest to complete the task

Pere’s biggest celebrity fan, Uti Nkwachukwu, celebrated Uti’s win online and urged fans of the show to vote for him

According to Uti, God knows why he wanted the BBNaija season six housemate to be in the show finale

One time Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu, has taken to social media to celebrate BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Pere, after the housemate won a brand new car.

During a recent task on the show called the Iron Fisher challenge, Pere completed the assignment the fastest and won a brand new IVM Innoson car.

BBNaija's Pere wins brand new car, Uti celebrates. Photos: @bigbronaija, @siruti

Source: Instagram

See a video of the moment won the car prize below:

Taking to social media to celebrate his win, Uti noted that Pere had suffered a lot during the season and has now won the most exciting prize on the show after not winning for a long time.

Not stopping there, Uti campaigned for votes for his favorite housemate and noted that his winning spree had just begun.

Explaining further in the caption of his post, Uti reiterated that Pere had suffered too much during the show and deserved not only the reward but also to win the grand prize.

He also made reference to how Pere won a spot in the finale by votes but was still made to fight for the final spot with his co-star, Angel, after they were both kept in a white room. Uti encouraged fans to vote for Pere.

In his words:

“Abeg the Guy don too suffer jor!!! He deserves the reward !!!!! INFACT !! HE DESERVES TO WIN!!!! Wetin Sef?? Person wey give Life to the Show this year !!! Person wey suffer to enter finale after we vote am!! ABEG ABEG ABEEEEEEEEEG Make we vote Pere Jor!!! See grace !!! U ARE FAVOURED @pereegbiofficial CARRY GOOO”

See the post below:

Social media users react

A number of internet users appeared to agree with Uti Nwachukwu’s post. They agreed that Pere had indeed suffered during the show and deserved to win the car prize.

Read some of their comments below:

Desmondelliot:

"He’d better win o , else my wife won’t cook again till New Year. She’s Pererized."

Bodebamgbelu:

"U just spoke my mind, Pere don too suffer inside dat house,see as God crown his effort...A rejected stone has become d cornerstone..so happy for my favourite housemate General Pere till the last day."

Chef_trastar:

"After what happened on Sunday.now I love pere and will be giving him my vote.i miss judge him at first because of the incident that happened between him and whitemoney.now he have captured my heart ❤️."

Sandybishops:

"Sleep ke?. You can see that God of justice watches. After the injustices of Sunday and the mental torture. The Universe has rewarded him. We moveeeee."

Thellybb:

"Sometimes God reserves the best for us."

Oluwabukolami__o:

"The torture biggie put him thru yesterday, is enough for him to win this car. The best prize so far. Child of Grace ."

Reno Omokri reacts as Pere’s fans protest on a Monday morning

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted with dismay to the trending video of BBNaija Pere's fans protesting on the streets.

The aggrieved Nigerians marched on the streets after Pere was allegedly 'robbed' of his spot as a finalist on the reality show.

In reaction to the video, Reno noted that perhaps Nigerians deserved to have Buhari as their president.

Source: Legit Newspaper