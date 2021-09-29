Media personality Nedu has taken to social media to shed some light on the ongoing drama with his former wife

The OAP refuted claims that two of their kids were forcefully taken from his ex-wife by the police and placed in his care

Nedu stated that it was a unanimous decision for the kids to be handed over to him and he shared evidence to support his claim

Popular media personality, Nedu, has taken to his page on Instagram with a post explaining the real situation of things between him and his ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri.

The OAP and comic star countered claims that officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) forcefully took two of his kids from his ex-wife’s care and handed them over to him.

OAP Nedu shares evidence as he refutes claims of police forcefully taking kids from ex-wife. Photo: @hazel_uzor/@nedu_wazobiafm

Source: Instagram

According to Nedu, the decision to have the kids in his care was a unanimous one that all parties agreed to.

He wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Neither I nor the police forcefully took my kids away from my ex-wife. It was a unanimous agreement. Please feel free to read her handwritten statement and also see the bag with which she brought their clothes."

It's best for the kids to remain in Lagos

Nedu also explained how his ex-wife had taken the kids to Owerri without his permission and how he arranged for them to be brought back to Lagos.

The OAP added that he and his ex-wife agreed that it was better for the kids to be in Lagos since they go to school in the state.

In a different portion of his post, Nedu noted that he believes in upholding the law and as such his actions in the matter have been guided accordingly.

He expressed reservations against the manner in which their family matter is being publicized as he urged members of his ex-wife’s family to steer clear from granting interviews or speaking about the matter to the press.

See his full post below:

Fans, colleagues react

The post got fans and colleagues expressing support for the media personality in his comment section.

Read some of their goodwill messages below:

ogbolor said:

"One love bro. We plenty wey dey urside."

isabelle.beisiegel said:

"Nedu we support you anything you want to do.. no body is going to blame you."

shikinaboi said:

"Mehn! I like this dude! The way he addresses matters should be studied."

ojuolape.olanrewaju said:

"The Lord is your strength."

one.acre said:

"Emma, it’s your effective communication for me all the time."

Nedu's ex-wife reveals she never cheated when they were together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that OAP Nedu's ex-wife, Uzoamaka accused her husband of domestic violence.

The drama took an interesting turn when Nedu accused his estranged wife of paternity fraud. The OAP revealed that their first son is not his biological child even though he was born within the period during which they were married.

However, Uzoamaka in an interview revealed that she did not cheat on her ex-husband at any point during the time they were together.

Source: Legit