Awka, Anambra - Ahead of November 6 governorship election in Anambra state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to prepare its detailed handover note.

Daily Sun reports that the state publicity secretary of the PDP and director of publicity, directorate for VCO campaign organisation, Nnamdi Nwangwu, made the call in a statement made available to journalists.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to prepare its handover note.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Nwangwu noted that the APGA-controlled government has failed woefully in all ramifications, adding that the ruling party should be preparing to hand over to the PDP.

He said that the PDP is ready to give Anambra state a quality, responsible and responsive government.

The PDP chieftain said no amount of distractions would stop the Anambra people from voting out APGA and holding it accountable for its actions and inactions.

Anambra reduced to a laughing stock

Nwangwu noted that the APGA-led government has touched every good thing handed over to it with leprous hands and relegated Anambra from being the best in Nigeria to a laughing stock in the comity of states.

He said:

“Anambra state had the best road network in Nigeria. All the towns and communities were effectively linked when the saddle of leadership was handed over to the APGA but today, the roads are not maintained and new ones are not constructed.

“Anambra state had the best Primary Health Care Delivery system with the highest accredited tertiary institution for health workers’ training. All the senatorial zones had two or three accredited health centres well equipped; let APGA apologists and e-rats tell us what has happened to the hitherto functional sector."

Daily Trust also reports that the PDP chieftain challenged the APGA to make public its handover notes detailing all finished and ongoing projects as was done by Peter Obi at the inception of the present government.

Channels TV, however, reports that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) flagged off its campaign for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra state.

The candidate of the party, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, was formally presented as the candidate of APGA in the November 6 election.

