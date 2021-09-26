The battle for Government House, Awka has started in Anambra state ahead of the governorship election in November

The ruling party in the state, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) kick-started its campaign in style

A member of the party and popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, was part of the event and shared photos of the campaign

Awka - Actor Zubby Michael on Saturday, September 25 joined members of his party - All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) at the flag-off of its campaign ahead of the Anambra governorship election.

Michael, a special adviser on media to Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, shared photos of the campaign on his social media pages.

Actor Zubby Michael exchanging pleasantries with APGA chieftains during the rally. Photo credit: Zubby Michael

He wrote on his Instagram page on Sunday, September 26:

“Majority carries the vote. Me and my people yesterday. Crowd is power.”

Channels Television reports that party faithful, in hundreds, thronged the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the state capital to witness the formal presentation of Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the candidate of APGA in the November 6 election.

According to the report, Governor Obiano was physically present at the event, along with his wife, Ebele.

The Guardian newspaper reports that Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) used the event to formally present his manifesto.

According to the former CBN governor, he will produce one thousand millionaires yearly if elected as the Anambra state chief executive.

Soludo further said his manifesto was a well-thought-out document and had all in it for all-round transformation of Anambra.

Nobody party can stop APC, says Oduah

Meanwhile, the senator representing Anambra North at the Senate, Senator Stella Oduah declared that the ruling APGA would be defeated in the next governorship poll in the state.

She said that no person or political party can stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) from winning the November 6, election.

Oduah promised to deliver her senatorial district to the APC and its governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba during the election.

ADC campaign DG resigns 2 months to election

In a related development, the director-general of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship campaign organisation, Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili has resigned from the party and active politics.

Chuma-Odili made this known in a statement he issued and sent to the party’s governorship candidate, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo and national chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu.

He explained that his decision to quit effective from Wednesday, September 22, was to allow him take on some new challenges.

