BBNaija housemate Pere did not get the General nickname by mistake as he recently made a major discovery in Biggie's house

His US military intelligence was put on display when he discovered Big Brother's secret exit door that has been a mystery to the housemates

A surprised Angel said there is no how anyone would have found out and fans have also commended Pere for his intelligence

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemate, General Pere as he is fondly called has made a major discovery that has remained a mystery to other housemates.

Pere discovers Biggie's secret exit door, Angel reacts. Credit: @Pereegbiofficial @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

The US military trained Pere discovered Big Brother's secret exit door; a discovery that came as a surprise for other housemates.

Reacting to Pere's discovery, Angel said:

"There is no way we would have found out."

Using the secret exit door

The exit was used when Nini left Biggie's house to perform a secret task, leaving other housemates in limbo about her whereabouts.

Nini's sudden disappearance created confusion for the housemates and her friend, Saga protested in front of the diary room and even broke down in tears when he could not see her anywhere in the Big Brother house.

The door was used again when Pere and Angel left the house but not the show. They spent 24 hours in the white room before they rejoined their colleagues to compete in the grand finale.

Fans reaction

A couple of BBNaija fans have commended Pere's smartness and commented on his new discovery.

Legit.ng captured some of their commenst, read below:

Its.giftie:

"This guy took the “shine ya eye” thing personal and I love it."

Callmechysom_:

"Pere pere wasn’t a fan Buh now I’m your air condition."

Thepengpot:

"When America train you ehh difference go Dey abeg! Pere Na the guy."

Rejoiceayomiposi:

"My guy is so smart, Love you Pere."

Sweettoothville.ng:

"This Pere is too smart, he doesn’t deserve to be among this group of housemates."

Stardomgys:

"Lol and some people go choose white money over pere. Whitemoney no even Dey pere league rara."

I don't feel threatened, Whitemoney reacts to Angel and Pere's return

BBNaija housemate, Whitemoney has expressed his confidence ahead of the grand finale.

He said he is happy that Angel and Pere returned to the house and he is grateful for reaching the finals despite the array of talents that came into this year's edition of the show.

He finally made it known that he came to Biggie's house with low expectations but he would leave as a megastar.

