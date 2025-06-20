A Nigerian lady said she and her husband attended her sister's wedding in Calabar, and she was too tired to eat when they returned

She said that while in their hotel room, her husband noticed she was hungry and urgently ordered food and started feeding her

Already, she was half asleep, noting that she thought she was eating the food in her dream, not knowing it was her man feeding her

A Nigerian lady came online to share how well her man treated her on a night when she was too tired to even eat.

According to the lady, she and her husband attended her sister's wedding in Calabar and she was so tired when they returned.

The lady said her husband fed her when she was sleeping. Photo credit: @luckyxclara.

In a TikTok post, @luckyxclara noted that the only thing on her mind when they returned was to go to bed and sleep.

However, she was also hungry, but she was too tired to eat. It was her husband who ordered food and fed her.

Clara said she was half asleep when she was eating, and she even thought she was eating the food in her dream.

The lady said she had married the right husband. Photo credit: TikTok/@luckyxclara.

It was when she woke up that her husband showed her the video of when she was feeding him.

She said:

"On the 22nd of February, we both went for my sister’s wedding in CALABAR. I was so tired after the wedding, cause I was so busy that day. So when we got to our hotel room, all I needed was to just pull off my clothes and sleep, but at the same time, I was hungry. I didn’t even mention it to my man, he figured out I didn’t eat throughout the occasion, cause I was running around. So he ordered food and fed me. I literally thought I was eating in my dream, only you woke you to this video. This man keeps reminding me that I made the right choice. I love you, baby."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as husband feeds his wife

@Sunshine said:

"Smiling and looking at us. Oga wetin you dey look me? You sabi me?"

@Fhay Vhour said:

"I support this relationship with one tuber of yam."

@schnee said:

"Him at the camera: you se that? you see that? that's how you treat your lady."

@Orie Elewechi said:

"Lolo please esscort IGWE to give this award."

@ustNelly said:

"Why the man Dey look me? Na the smile Dey pain me pass…he’s mocking me with the smile."

@Bernice said:

"Igwe come give this man award sharp sharp."

@odunayomi_jasmine said:

"I say make I just enter this app na Una send me back."

