BBNaija housemate, Whitemoney has declared that he is happy with Pere and Angel returning to the house

He expressed excitement about reaching the final lap of the show and was grateful for making it that far in the midst of an array of talents that got into the house with him

The reality star revealed that he came into Biggie's house with fewer expectations and he is coming out as a megastar

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Pere has expressed how satisfied he is with the return of Pere and Angel who spent 24 hours in the white room.

He made the revelation during his diary session where he declared that he is not threatened by anyone. According to him:

"Who God has anoint has been anointed, I'm happy Pere and Angel are back. For me to be in the final lap I'm a winner already who go win go win, we are just waiting for the ceremony and announcement."

He also talked about the BBNaija season 6 house that was filled with top professionals, saying that for a common street boy like him to make it to the finals is enough reason to be thankful.

He then spoke about his confidence going into the finale:

"I no move, I don't feel threatened in any way, I came here with fewer expectations but I'm leaving here like a megastar. I'm a megastar. I don't feel any kind of hate ,atleast me and Pere we are the only people without partners we can be looking at ourselves eyeballs to eyeballs."

He finally requested a royal outfit for the grand finale.

Fans reaction

A couple of fans of the reality star have responded to the video of his diary session.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Mzsidney:

"Fake it till you make it, now y’all better leave him alone or donate your tears here."

Lady_fransec:

"And they will call him fake ....Keep voting for WHITEMONEY for the 90m."

Spicylalah:

"Odogwu white money I enjoyed your Dairy section, can't wait to see you in your royal outfit i wish you all the Best."

iphy_c:

"Exceptional sense of reasoning and humble being! The winner."

Teetolagos:

"Whitemoney you make me shade tears because of your DS,heaven will announce you,the first flight you'll enter,you'll leave Nigeria, God will perfect all that concerns you.truely what God cannot do does not exist. I celebrate you already."

Whitemoney is a pretender

Despite the fact they did not know their fates when they were in Big Brother's white room, Pere and Angel talked about Whitemoney being a pretender.

They cited instances of how he has proved to not be a straightforward person when they were in the house together with him.

Angel said:

"There is something about whitemoney, it just flipped, I could see clearer I'm not saying he is a bad person but he is not real."

