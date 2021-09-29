The police in Lagos have deployed a special search team to rescue Sikiru Smith, a retired NAF chief who was kidnapped by gunmen

The team, according to a police source, will be combing the waterways through which Smith was possibly whisked to the kidnappers' den

Two marine operatives and three special land officers make up the team deployed for this crucial task

The police command in Lagos has spoken on arrangements to rescue Sikiru Smith, a retired Air Vice Marshal who was kidnapped by masked gunmen in Ajah on Monday, September 27.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the spokesman of the command, confirmed this on Tuesday, September 28, while speaking with journalists on Smith's abduction, Premium Times reports.

The police have deployed a search team to rescue Smith (Photo: The Nation)

Source: UGC

Ajisebutu stated:

“We are on it working to rescue him."

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Moreover, a senior police source who spoke with Punch revealed that the police in Lagos have set up a special team consisting of two marine and three special land operatives to comb the waterways in search of Smith.

The source said:

“The team is being coordinated by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, and they have been given a timeline to rescue him."

Gunmen abduct Nigerian Air Force 2-Star General in Lagos

Earlier, a gang of masked gunmen kidnapped Smith in the Ajah area of Lagos on Monday, September 27.

The retired general was abducted on Monday while he was supervising ongoing work. The assailants took Smith to an unknown destination in a waiting speedboat.

Confirming this, his driver, Corporal Odiji, disclosed that retired AVM engaged in a struggle with the gunmen before he was subdued.

Odiji stated in a shared voice note:

“This is an emergency. I am Corporal Odiji attached to Air Vice Marshal Smith. They just abducted him from the site where we were working. Some gunmen who were wearing masks just came and snatched my boss now. They shot everywhere. I was near where I was fixing my boss’ vehicle.

“As I was coming, I saw them leaving in a boat but I wasn’t armed so I just ran to the site and I saw his glasses and where he struggled with them. Please pass this information. It is an emergency.”

Source: Legit