A cousin of the chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC) Musiliu Smith, Air Vice Marshal Sikiru Smith, has been kidnapped

AVM Smith was abducted by some armed criminals in the Ajah area of Lagos state on Monday, September 27

The gunmen overpowered the retired military officer before whisking him away in a waiting speedboat

Ajah, Lagos - A gang of masked gunmen kidnapped Air Vice Marshal Sikiru Smith (retd.), in the Ajah area of Lagos on Monday, September 27.

The retired general was abducted on Monday in the area while he was supervising an ongoing work.

Punch reports that the assailants took Smith to an unknown destination in a waiting speedboat.

The incident happened in the Ajah part of Lagos (Photo: DxVID)

Source: Facebook

Confirming this, his driver, Corporal Odiji, disclosed that retired AVM engaged in a struggle with the gunmen before he was subdued.

Odiji stated in a shared voice note stated:

“This is an emergency. I am Corporal Odiji attached to Air Vice Marshal Smith. They just abducted him from the site where we were working. Some gunmen who were wearing masks just came and snatched my boss now. They shot everywhere. I was near where I was fixing my boss’ vehicle.

“As I was coming, I saw them leaving in a boat but I wasn’t armed so I just ran to the site and I saw his glasses and where he struggled with them. Please pass this information. It is an emergency.”

Smith, the chairman of Double Wealth Ventures Limited – a dredging and engineering company, is a cousin to a former Inspector-General of Police and current head of the Police Service Commission (PSC) Musiliu Smith.

