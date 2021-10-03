Kit Bernard Foster’s biography: who is Jodie Foster’s son?

Kit Bernard Foster has become one of the famous celebrity kids in the entertainment industry. He is the youngest son of Jodie Foster, an American actress, director, and producer. Jodie has acted in over 70 movies and television shows. What else is known about Jodie Foster's son?

Here is all you need to know about Jodie’s son, including his age, educational background, and family.

Kit Bernard Foster's biography

Who are Jodie Foster's kids? The actress has two sons, Kit and Charles. Kit Bernard Foster was born on September 29, 2001, in Los Angeles, weighing around 6 pounds and 3 ounces (2.8 kg) at birth. His brother Charles Bernard was born on July 20, 1998 and is 23 years old as of 2021.

Jodie Foster's children are rumoured to have been born through artificial insemination; however, she has not spoken publicly on the subject.

What is Kit Bernard Foster's age?

As of 2021, he is 20 years old. He celebrates his birthday on September 29 every year.

Who is Kit Bernard Foster's biological father?

The actress was in a long-term relationship with her spouse Cydney Bernard when both of her children were born. However, neither Jodie nor her ex-partner Cydney ever revealed the identity of Kit Bernard Foster's father.

Jodie and Cydney met on the set of the 1993 film Sommersby and began dating soon after. They were together for over a decade. Their relationship ended in 2008, and in April 2014, Jodie married actress and photographer Alexandra Hedison. Jodie and Cydney Bernard now have joint custody of their children.

As a result of having two mums, most people wonder who Kit Bernard Foster's biological mother is. His biological mother is Jodie Foster.

Kit Bernard Foster's college life

According to his Linkedin bio, Jodie's son enrolled at Princeton University, an elite college in Princeton, New Jersey, and is expected to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry in 2024.

What is Kit Foster likely to pursue in future?

In a 2016 interview with People, Jodie indicated that his youngest son Kit is likely to pursue a career in music, while his sibling is likely to pursue a career in acting. Kit, who is still young, may contemplate pursuing a musical career or concentrating on chemistry-related professions.

Body measurements

Kit is taller than his mum, who is 5 feet 3 inches. His height can be estimated to be 6 feet.

Kit Bernard Foster is best known as the son of Jodie Foster and her former partner Cydney Bernard. Along with his brother and celebrity mother, he has appeared at a number of Hollywood events. He is currently a student at a prestigious university and is yet to choose his career path.

