Kano - The publicity over the donation of a Rolls Royce car to the Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero is needless and uncalled for, a civil society organization, Defenders of Arewa Heritage, has said.

The not-for-profit organisation was reacting to a story that billionaire businessman and chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, had gifted a Rolls Royce Phantom to the Kano monarch.

Billionaire Samad Rabiu is yet to comment on the trending news.

Source: Instagram

A statement signed by executive director Idrissa Mala and communications officer Hakeem Raji on Tuesday, September 28 said:

“There is nothing wrong with the car gift by the billionaire businessman.”

It, however, added that:

“The only problem is the media hype the donor allegedly triggered by publicising the gift.”

The CSO said traditional rulers all over the country receive luxury car gifts from friends, well-wishers, public officials, among others.

It said the only difference with the recent BUA’s gift is the publicity the donors allegedly accorded the gift.

The statement said it is not only in Kano that billionaires donate luxury cars to monarchs.

The statement further noted:

“In Borno state for instance, billionaire business moguls such as Muhammed Indimi, the late Ahmed Mai Deribe, and the late Bukar Mandara, among others, had at one time or the other, gifted the Shehu Borno luxury cars. But they never publicized it.”

The group said the immediate past Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II was given two Rolls Royce Phantom while he was on the throne.

It said:

“The donors didn’t announce the donation of the luxury cars in the media. Nigerians never knew that the Rolls Royces were bought by the two friends of Emir Sanusi: Mr. Kola Kareem and Hajiya Bola Shagaya.

“Emir Sanusi had to publicise the names of the two donors when he was accused of using Kano Emirate funds to acquire the two luxury cars.”

The group further said:

“We found the publicity accorded the car gift by the donor uncalled for, unnecessary. We couldn't fathom why this publicity was meant to achieve if not exposing the monarch to bandits.

“Publicizing the gift is not part of the cultural heritage of northerners and religious morals as Muslims.”

How the car gift to the Emir of Kano went viral

