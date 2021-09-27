The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has been gifted a Rolls Royce by the president of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu

Shehu Mohammed Kabiru who made the disclosure on Facebook also stated that the billionaire businessman gifted the traditional ruler N100m

Kabiru claimed that the luxury car is 2021 model and that it's worth N200m; Legit.ng gathers that the car is 2014 model

The president of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has gifted the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, a Rolls Royce.

Making the disclosure on his Facebook page, Shehu Mohammed Kabiru said the car is 2021 model and that it's worth N200 million.

Billionaire businessman Abdul Samad Rabiu gifted the Emir of Kano Rolls Royce and N100m. Photo credit: Shehu Mohammed Kabiru

Source: Facebook

The man also disclosed that Rabiu made a donation of N100 million to the emir.

He wrote on his Facebook page as he shared a video of the vehicle:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Direct from UK to Kano dropped off at Aminu Kano Airport straight to Emir's Palace.

"Alh AbdulSamad Rabiu (President BUA) donates N200m Rolls Roys 2021 model to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, with additional N100m for dressing."

Is the car truly 2021 model?

Legit.ng did a quick search on the model of the vehicle and found that it isn't 2021 as claimed by Kabiru. The vehicle is 2014 model.

Social media reacts

@instablog9ja also shared the story on Instagram and many shared their thoughts on it.

Reacting, popular on air personality Daddy Freeze said:

"This in my humble opinion is NOT 2021 maybe he meant to say 2012 and got the numbers mixed up."

@i_am_oluwarteemilorun commented:

"And that particular state dey produce thousands of almajeris every year."

@blinxcavalli wrote:

"All these ones won’t matter in heaven. Heaven is the goal."

@squitoone said:

"Yet Kano is one the highest state with poverty rate. Imagine having a foundation for homeless kids in Kano and donating that money for the right cause and having your friends support you. Misplaced priorities."

@mizkimoraprecious commented:

"We don ask una tire!!! Where una dey see this money."

Former Emir of Kano says he has no intention of joining politics

In other news, to those expecting him to contest for the governorship position of Kano state, former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, has made his intention known.

The former emir declared that he has no intention of running for any political position in the country.

Going further, he promised to continue educating the public on the right candidates to vote for during elections.

Source: Legit.ng