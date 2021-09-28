The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been asked not to zone its presidential ticket to northern Nigeria ahead of the 2023 polls

The demand was made by the foremost Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, in its latest statement on the elections

There are speculations that the PDP plans to zone its presidential ticket to northern Nigeria ahead of the 2023 presidential race

Enugu - The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to zone its presidential ticket to northern Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group's stance was contained in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, and seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 28.

There are fears that the PDP may zone its presidential ticket to the north with Atiku as the favourite to clinch the ticket. Photo credit: PDP

Source: UGC

The Igbo group advised the PDP not to think it could regain power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 by zoning the presidency to the north, advising the party to learn from past experiences.

Part of the statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“The exponents of this agenda, in their jaundiced calculations, believe that it is a sure way of regaining power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Experience would have taught them that to zone their presidential position to the north is an orchestrated requiem for the party; because more PDP governors and grassroots will surely desert them.

“May we remind the PDP that the southeast has made unquantifiable sacrifices for PDP beginning from the time of Dr. Alex. Ekwueme.

“If by way of politics without principles the southerners in PDP place their personal narrow interests over the interest of their people, the verdict of history will surely be harsh on them.”

It warned against injustice especially against the Igbo which it said was the bane of Nigeria and urged Nigerians to see and harness the great qualities of citizens people for the good of the country.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo advice to IPOB over sit-at-home orders, violence

Recall that on Monday, September 27, Ohanaeze Ndigbo called on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to explore dialogue instead of resulting to violence.

The advice was given to the secessionists by Professor George Obiozor, president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He advised IPOB leaders to take note of the danger violence has posed in the southeast, adding that the region must avoid the route to perish in violence and insecurity, adding that what is happening in southeast states at the moment, is not liberation but destruction and devastation.

Source: Legit