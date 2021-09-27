More and more prominent Igbo statesmen and groups are condemning the activities of IPOB in the southeast

Many have lamented that the secessionist group has turned on Igbos spreading fear, sorrow and disrupting the region's economy

The foremost Igbo group set up to speak for southeasterners, Ohanaeze Ndigbo advised the group to explore dialogue

Enugu - The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Monday, September 27 called on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to explore dialogue instead of resulting to violence.

The advice was given to the secessionists by Professor George Obiozor, president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He advised IPOB leaders to take note of the danger violence has posed in the southeast, adding that the region must avoid the route to perish in violence and insecurity.

He said what is happening in southeast states at the moment, is not liberation but destruction and devastation.

Obiozor made the comment in a statement to mark the annual Igbo Day, saying:

“Our youths particularly the leaders of IPOB should take notice of the danger violence has posed in Igbo land.

“Ndigbo must avoid being a race that has voluntarily chosen to perish in violence and insecurity, and we must stop threatening ourselves and there must be a stop to violence and violence rhetoric. Something other than the initial objectives of IPOB is taking place and it is dangerous.

“Today, what we are seeing in Igbo land is not liberation but Ala Igbo destruction and devastation. It is a national tragedy for Igbos.”

Igbo National Council reacts to IPOB’s October 1 sit-at-home order

The Igbo National Council, INC, on Saturday, September 25 described the sit-at-home order issued by IPOB, on October 1, while banning the Nigerian flag in Igboland as a step towards endangering the southeast in the Nigerian political struggle.

IPOB had, in a statement, banned the Nigerian flag in the southeast and also declared October 1 a sit-at-home day.

INC president Chilos Godsent, while reacting to IPOB's announcement, said the secessionist group had shown it lacked the capacity to sustain nationhood.

Sit-at-home, an unwise decision

Frank Nweke II, a former minister of information has stated that the decision to sit-at-home is unwise.

Nweke, a former director-general of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, made the comment in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 14 in Abuja.

His words:

“It is most unwise because those on whose behalf you purport to act are at the receiving end of your actions.”

