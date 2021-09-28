The ruling APC has again been strengthened as a rep member from Benue, Godday Samuel Odagboyi, dumps his party, Labour Party

Odagboyi's defection was announced on Tuesday, September 28, by the speaker of the house, Femi Gbajabiamila

The Benue lawmaker said he decided to join the APC due to the internal crisis in his (former) party

National Assembly, Abuja - Godday Samuel Odagboyi, a member of the House of Representatives representing Apa/Agatu federal constituency of Benue state, has dumped the Labour Party (LP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Cable reported that the speaker of the house, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced Odagboyi’s defection at the plenary on Tuesday, September 28.

Godday Samuel Odagboyi, a member of the House of Representatives, has defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the APC. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Odagboyi explained that he defected to the APC because of the “lingering crisis” in the LP.

He said in a letter read by the speaker:

“I have fully registered and commenced party activities. My exit has become necessary because of the lingering crisis on my former party. And your untiring leadership qualities displayed since the commencement of this assembly."

Source: Legit