Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has updated fans about her family life and her parenting skills

The film star recently took her son, Munir, on vacation and went without nannies for the first time

According to the actress, her billionaire husband doesn’t believe she can do it but she is ready to prove him wrong

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels recently went on a London trip with her son, Munir, and shared snaps of them together at the airport.

The movie star noted that it was going to be their best trip ever because it was just the two of them.

Explaining further, Regina noted that they were travelling without a nanny and it would be just them.

Regina Daniels takes son on vacation without nanny. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

According to her:

“This trip with moon @princemunirnwoko is my best trip ever….no nannies, just us two ❤️❤️.”

I will prove Ned wrong

Also in the post, the first time mother noted that her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, doesn’t believe that she can take care of their son without a nanny because he is very active.

However, Regina noted that she was going to prove her husband wrong.

She wrote:

“His dad believes I can’t do it because moon is super active but I’m gonna prove him wrong @princenednwoko.”

See her post below:

See more photos of cute Munir on vacation with his mum in London below:

Social media reactions

After the actress shared her post, fans and colleagues shared their reactions. Some of them agreed that travelling without a nanny wasn’t a bad idea.

Read some of their comments below:

Lauraikeji:

“U will be fine boo. Infact u re gonna loveeee it. It helps u bond better.”

Ucheelendu:

“Super bonding time.”

Tanaadelana:

“Awwwww! Precious ❤️.”

Xandy_janelle:

“Awwww his growing too fast .”

Interesting.

Regina Daniels gifts son a customised gold necklace

Regina is obviously enjoying motherhood and she recently gave her one-year-old son, Munir, an expensive gift.

In series of videos shared on Munir’s Instagram page, the moment his mother presented him with a customized gold necklace was captured on camera.

In the short clips, a brown box that contained the necklace was opened before the baby boy and he seemed to be pleased by its content.

