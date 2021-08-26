Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has finally reunited with her son, Munir, and she got him a lovely gift

The movie star presented her baby boy with a customized gold necklace that had his name on it

Adorable videos of the moment Munir was presented with the gift was posted online as fans gushed over them

Top Nigerian movie star, Regina Daniels, is obviously enjoying motherhood and she recently gave her one-year-old son, Munir, an expensive gift.

In series of videos shared on Munir’s Instagram page, the moment his mother presented him with a customized gold necklace was captured on camera.

In the short clips, a brown box that contained the necklace was opened before the baby boy and he seemed to be pleased by its content.

Regina Daniels gifts her son a customized gold necklace. Photos: @princemunirnwoko

Source: Instagram

An onlooker was also heard in the background gushing over the expensive gift while also asking Munir if he liked it.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In another video, Regina removed the gold necklace from its box and put it around her son’s neck. They were all very pleased about how it looked on Munir.

See the adorable videos below:

Fans gush over Regina and her son

Fans of the Nollywood actress took to the comment section to showcase how much they were admired. Read what some of them had to say below:

Therealesthereduh_backup:

"Awwwwww so cute ."

Gracegrace8467:

"Wow Cute prince ❤️❤️."

Dimma_joy_:

"This so cute."

Diana_daniels99:

"Awww so adorable."

This is one difficult journey away from you: Regina Daniels says as she travels abroad without son

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels explained to her online community that it had been difficult being away from her son, Munir.

In a post shared on her verified Instagram page, the mother of one shared a short clip of the moment she was on a video call with her son as they tried to catch up seeing as she wasn’t in the country.

In the clip, little Munir looked very excited to see his mother and Regina was also all smiles as she talked with her son.

In the caption of the sweet video, the actress noted that she missed her baby boy so much and that being away from him was very difficult.

Source: Legit.ng News