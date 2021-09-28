The number of Nigeria's Supreme Court judges who have died has come to nothing less than 17

This was confirmed after the death of late Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji who died on Tuesday, September 28

Before his latest appointment in November 2020, Oseji was a justice of the court of appeal in Enugu, Lagos, and Benin divisions

The Supreme Court has lost one of its judges, Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji, who passed on Tuesday, September 28.

Late Justice Oseji who is the 17th judge of the apex court to be confirmed dead, died on Tuesday at the age of 67, The Cable reports.

The Supreme Court judge at the age of 67 (Photo: The Cable)

Hailing from Aniocha North local government area of Delta state, he was said to have been sworn in as a justice of the court in November 2020.

Oseji had worked as a magistrate before becoming the chief magistrate grade I. He was appointed deputy chief registrar in 1996, Premium Times added.

In April 1997, he was confirmed as the first substantive chief registrar of Delta. In recognition of his honesty, dedication, and industry, he was appointed as a judge of the state high court in 1998.

The late judge was further elevated as a justice of the court of appeal where he served in Enugu, Lagos, and Benin.

This Nonsense Must Stop: CJN ‘Queries’ three judges over conflicting court orders

Meanwhile, in a move aimed at sanitising the judiciary, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Muhammad, had asked three judges to appear before the National Judicial Council (NJC) over their recent court pronouncements.

He asked them to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for granting the conflicting ex parte orders.

The judges had issued conflicting orders on issues bordering on the leadership crisis affecting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and matters relating to candidates for the Anambra governorship election.

Those summoned by the CJN are the chief judges of Rivers, Kebbi, Cross River, Anambra, Jigawa, FCT and Imo states.

This was disclosed by Soji Oye, NJC director of information. According to him, the meeting commenced at 11am on Monday, September 6, and lasted till 5:30pm.

Source: Legit.ng