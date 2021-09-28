The family of a missing police officer has expressed their displeasure over the manner in which the Nigeria Police handled the matter

They recently petitioned the Police Service Commission and also copied the Inspector-General of Police, stating the officer should be declared dead or alive

But the Lawyer representing the family noted that the officer had just given birth to a baby before he went missing, adding that the family is disturbed

The family of a missing police officer, identified as Emmanuel Gene, has threatened to sue the Nigeria Police Force.

Premium Times reports that Mr Gene, who was serving with the Ogun state police command, has been missing for nine months.

According to a petition to the Police Service Commission (PSC), the family requested that the officer be declared dead or alive.

The petition was also copied to the Inspector-General of Police and the Ogun state commissioner of police.

In the petition, lawyer to the family, Kehinde Bamiwola, noted that Mr Gene had just given birth to a baby before he went missing, causing his family pain.

A part of the petition reads:

“Trespass to land is not within the jurisdictional powers of the Nigeria Police, unless the Police are on a mission of enforcing a valid judgment of a Court of competent jurisdiction.

"The Divisional Police Officer has not opened up on whether PC Emmanuel Gene is dead or alive. This is the most confusing and traumatic aspect of the entire issue since December, 2020."

The family stated further that Mr Gene was not kidnapped by land grabbers, as stated by the police, “but got missing during an illegal operation authorised by the Divisional Police Officer”.

