Security personnel at the National Assembly are taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the complex

This follows rumours of a planned protest by some legislative aides over their mounting unpaid salaries totalling the sum of N3.1 billion

There is the increased presence of anti-riot and regular policemen, DSS personnel and Sergeant-at-Arms in and around the premises

Abuja - A report by The Nation indicates that there is a heavy security presence in and around the National Assembly to thwart a planned protest by some legislative aides.

The management on Monday morning, September 27, beefed up security after workers under the auspices of Salary Arrears Affected Legislative Aides (SAALA) vowed to ground activities.

National Assembly has beefed up security in different parts of the complex to avert any planned protest. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Depositphotos

Security personnel including anti-riot and regular policemen, Department of State Services (DSS) personnel and Sergeant-at-Arms have been deployed to the complex manning various entrances and exits.

It was also observed that the doors leading to the foyer at the White House from the Senate and House of Representatives chambers have not only been shut but being guarded by security operatives.

Nigerian National Assembly to be grounded?

Recall that aides of Nigerian national lawmakers agreed to ground activities of the National Assembly starting from Monday, September 27, following the alleged non-payment of their salary and allowances to the tune of N3.1 billion,

The legislative workers are claiming that the huge debt stems from N1.35 billion in salary arrears and N1.75 billion for consequential adjustment on minimum wage.

The aides added that while 1,300 aides were still being owed salary arrears, not even one of the 2,345 employees in NASS has received the consequential adjustment on minimum wage after their employment in June 2019.

