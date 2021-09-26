IPOB recently banned the Nigerian flag and declared Friday, October 1 as sit-at-home day in the southeast

The declaration of the secessionists was aimed at disrupting the Independence Day celebration in the region

The Igbo National Council has condemned the declaration of IPOB, describing it as an attempt to endanger the southeast

Enugu - Igbo National Council, INC, on Saturday, September 25 described the sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on October 1, while banning the Nigerian flag in Igboland as a step towards endangering the southeast in the Nigerian political struggle.

IPOB had, in a statement, banned the Nigerian flag in the southeast and also declared October 1 a sit-at-home day.

INC president Chilos Godsent, while reacting to IPOB's announcement, said the secessionist group had shown it lacked the capacity to sustain nationhood.

He, however, blamed the political elites in the southeast for the failure of leadership which had given IPOB the space to do what they want.

Vanguard newspaper quoted him as saying:

“It is not a step in the right direction because the activities of IPOB within this context is going to endanger the growth of the Igbo nation in the Nigerian state.

In this context, we will be marginalized the more and the development will have a gross economic disadvantage against the southeast and their allies in Eastern Nigeria.

“It will also endanger the Igbo nation in the Nigerian state because IPOB has shown a lack of capacity to sustain nationhood.

“This has continued to happen because of the failure of leadership in the southeast. The political elites have lost contact with the grassroots and that is why IPOB can come out overnight and the peasants in the market will obey it. The IPOB sit-at-home is condemnable and it is unacceptable.”

Constant sit-at-home in southeast affecting preparations for Anambra guber

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently expressed concern over the constant sit-at-home action in the southeast region.

INEC noted that the development was adversely affecting its preparations for the Anambra state governorship election slated for Saturday, November 6.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nwachukwu Orji, said this during a workshop, held in Awka, on Thursday, September 16.

Sit-at-home, an unwise decision

Frank Nweke II, a former minister of information has stated that the decision to sit-at-home is unwise.

Nweke, a former director-general of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, made the comment in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 14 in Abuja.

His words:

“It is most unwise because those on whose behalf you purport to act are at the receiving end of your actions.”

