The onset of the pandemic globally in the year 2020 raised doubts in the mind of fans as many wondered if the Big Brother Naija show would air.

To the surprise of many, the show did not only take place, but gave birth to many favorites as usual.

BBNaija lockdown stars Photo credit: @thedorathybachor/@itslaycon/@veeiye/@ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

It has been one year since the Lockdown edition housemates exited the platform while riding on their newfound fame and most of them have established something no matter how little for themselves.

While some of these housemates have gone lowkey after weeks or months of hype, others have lived up to expectations and even surpassed limits.

From music to fashion, acting, political appointments and entrepreneurship, some of the Lockdown ex-housemates are still in our faces just like the first day that we got to know them.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of 2020 BBNaija reality stars who have lived up to/surpassed expectations.

1. Laycon

From the moment he literally lit up the stage with his entrance, the rapper broke multiple records in the house.

After emerging winner of the season, the rapper has moved on to feature in songs and even released his own project.

The reality star has assured fans that he still has more barriers to break.

2. Dorathy

Dorathy was the first runner up on the show and she has moved on from there to bag endorsements and also establish her intimate wears line.

She recently added a men's section to her business and has been getting support from fans.

3. Vee

Vee was one housemate whose blunt personality endeared her to many and the singer has bagged endorsements as well.

Vee has also accomplished a dream she has always talked about in the house, dropping her musical project.

4. Nengi

Nengi was also a house favourite because of her beauty and childlike demeanour. Apart from bagging the position of a Senior Special Assistant in Bayelsa state, she also owns a shoe line.

Nengi has also featured in Nollywood movies and is now a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry.

5. Neo

Neo was the fashion icon in the house and he has kept his Instagram page popping with dapper photos. Neo, just like others, has also earned himself endorsement deals.

It is also worthy of note that his relationship with Vee is thriving and a major hot topic on social media.

6. Erica

The star girl as she is fondly called was also one of the season's favourites and her dramatic exit from the show further endeared her to many.

Erica has moved on from her disqualification to bagging endorsement deals, getting mouth-watering and expensive gifts from fans as well as facing Nollywood squarely.

7. Ozo

Ozo has moved on from 'clinging' to Nengi in the house to hosting a sports show just like he has always wanted.

Ozo also has endorsements under his belt and he has been doing well for himself as he gave a tour of his tastefully furnished apartment a while back.

Dorathy marks 1 year after BBNaija show

For Lockdown edition star, Dorathy, the past one year after the show has been a crazy ride for her, but she has grown immensely.

Dorathy took to her Instagram page to talk about her growth and to also express appreciation to everyone who has supported and cheered her on.

According to her, she stood on the stage on the last day of the show as the first runner up without an idea of what the world thought about her.

