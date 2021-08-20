Big Brother Naija star, Vee clocked 25 on August 19 and she was lovingly celebrated by her lover, Neo on social media

Vee recently took to her Instagram story channel with clips of the beautiful gifts her lover got for her

Neo also gave her a cute necklace and got fans and the people around gushing as he put it around his woma's neck

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Vee and Neo are still going strong despite criticisms about the love that they share.

The young lady clocked 25 on Thursday, August 19 and she was celebrated with a lovely post on Instagram.

Neo gives Vee lovely gifts Photo credit: @veeiye/@gistspill

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Neo made sure to shower his woman with beautiful gifts as a surprise and Vee took to her Instagram story channel to show them off.

From indications, it looked like Neo rented a bus to transport Vee and friends to celebrate on a boat and the gifts were in it as wee.

Neo showed up with balloons, a cake, a huge money cake, clothes, bouquet of flowers and other gifts in boxes.

Watch the video below:

He also gave her a necklace which had a cute bear pendant and Vee disclosed that he gave her that because he calls her 'fluffy'.

A video of the moment Neo put the necklace around Vee's neck in front of friends also got people gushing.

Reactions

Read some of the comments sighted on the post below:

Theblessingalbright:

"It’s how he’s loving up on her everywhere for me."

Lady_ehioma:

"Neo is so romantic."

Thatdeltagirl_gabby:

"My only ship forever."

Chiomzynancy:

"Shebi they said it was his strategy."

Nickayuwa:

"Where are the fake shippers, this the real ship. True love cannot be hidden. Big brother get ready for another grand child."

Soh_nia_:

"I just love LOVE."

Chi_aluka123:

"I love them on my screen."

