Ex-BBNaija stars have moved on from the show and established businesses for themselves which have been doing well

One of such ex-housemates is Dorathy Bachor who recently added menswear to her lingerie line and she decided to show some love to the Shine Ya Eye housemates

The package was well received by the contestants and Dorathy expressed fulfilment at seeing a dream come true for her

The Big Brother Naija season six housemates recently received a package from Lockdown star, Dorathy Bachor.

Just like many others, Dorathy established a business after the show, MFC lingerie, a lingerie line that has been doing well.

Dorathy launches MFC men

The reality star recently added a menswear unit (briefs) and decided to send packages consisting of briefs and lingeries to the Shine Ya Eye contestants.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality star shared a clip of the moment the housemates picked up their packages from the storeroom while expressing gratitude to her for the gesture.

In her caption, Dorathy revealed that she was just a lofty dreamer last year and seeing those dreams come true is the best feeling in the world.

She went on to thank Multichoice and organisers of the BBNaija show for pushing her to actualise her dreams.

Dorathy also dedicated her latest achievement to her dad.

"Last year I was a dreamer, who had scary and lofty dreams. Watching all those dreams and more come true is the best feeling in the world. This journey has been one that I wouldn’t trade for the world. @multichoice_group @bigbronaija @dstvnigeria I cannot thank you enough for continually pushing me to actualizing my dreams. Dedicating this one to my dad, I love you till the end of the world papa."

Fans and colleagues congratulate Dorathy

official_ka3na:

"Congratulations gurl girlfriend, go gurl friend."

officialosas:

"Well done boo!!"

thearinolao:

"Amazing! Congratulations Dorathy!!"

itz_praise:

"Congratulations Ms BACHOR, more to come."

fadzai.t:

"Liquorose looked good. Thank you dorathy."

