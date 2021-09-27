Governor Nyesom Wike's comment on the National Assembly as rubber stamp has attracted a strong reaction from the Senate

The spokesman for the red chamber, Ajibola Basiru said the Rivers state governor is entitled to his personal opinion because there is freedom of expression

Basiru went ahead to urge Nigerians not take Wkie’s comment “serious”, saying he lacked the competence to carry out a credible assessment

The National Assembly has slammed Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike over the latter’s comment on being a rubber stamp to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nation reports that Senate spokesman Ajibola Basiru said Nigerians should not take the governor’s comment “serious”, adding that there is freedom of expression in Nigeria.

According to Basiru, the governor lacked the sufficient knowledge, temperament and competence to carry out a credible assessment and to comment such matters.

Though Wike is entitled to saying anything he wants, the red chamber's spokesman explained that it does not represent the correct opinion.

Basiru called on the Rivers state governor to face governance of his state where he has been discharging his responsibilities.

This is the time Nigeria needs God more, says Gov Nyesom Wike

Earlier, Governor Wike has stated that Nigeria is at such a point of extinction that only God, not man, can reverse the impending disintegration of the country.

The governor wondered what has become of the nation’s legislature that continues to approve any wish of the presidency, unfeeling about the consequences.

He also decried the national judiciary for easily being su*missive to intimidation as judges, he perceived, have abandoned responsibilities out of fear, wondering the fate of Nigerians under such a seeming tyrannical atmosphere.

There is a plan to rig 2023 elections - Wike raises alarm

Meanwhile, Wike claims that there are plans to rig the 2023 general elections. He made the allegation during a church service in commemoration of the nation’s Independence Anniversary at the Saint Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Diobu, Port Harcourt.

The governor lamented that Nigeria should have adopted the electronic mode of transmission of election results.

According to him, Nigerians should have had a good reason to celebrate the country at 61 if the electoral system is made a little stronger by introducing electronic transmission of results.

