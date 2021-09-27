Popular Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has expressed surprise at the height of one of her twin daughters

The little girl is growing so tall as she is almost her mother's height and the actress has wondered if she is just short

Most of the people who commented on the photo concluded that Nadia is short while the girl is fast-growing

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has expressed surprise at her twin daughter’s height in a photo on Instagram.

The actress was captured holding the all-grown girl in her arms and they appeared to be almost of the same height.

Nadia Buari is a Ghanaian actress Photo credit: @iamnadiabuari

In her caption, Nadia wondered if she was too short or if her six-year-old daughter is just too tall for a six-year-old.

Aside from her height, Nadia’s daughter also looks tough with her long curly hair. She could be mistaken for a much more older child.

The actress wrote:

"I can’t believe my 6yr old is almost the same height as I am. So does that mean I am short, or is she just tall? Lol."

See the post below:

Reactions

The photo triggered massive reactions with many people admiring the actress and the daughter.

The majority of the fans who commented opined that Nadia is just short while her daughter is growing so fast.

See some of the comments below:

femmenoire66:

“She is tall..Deranged was great.”

iamromariograyson:

“Lol you're short and she's growing fast. Love you some much Nadia, hope to see more of your movies on Netflix. DERANGED is amazing.”

adeparothy:

"I always use defence mechanism. she is rather tall you are not short.”

kitika.h:

“Yes it means you are short Dnt worry it is normal Fa ne saaa.”

ghmasaraty1:

“She’s just tall.”

patienceaddoteye:

“It means she is growing in heights and you getting short.”

oti.jane.90:

“You are blessed with beautiful and Lovely kids... Beautiful You!! I lobe you ma'am, pls invite me over.”

enlenlighten:

“They all grown big!”

